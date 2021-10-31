Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office Holds Halloween Spooktacular at Garrett Coliseum

by Alabama News Network Staff

For the second year, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office celebrated Halloween with a drive-through “Spooktacular” candy giveaway at Garrett Coliseum.

Hundreds of cars with children dressed in their Halloween costumes took part in the event Saturday afternoon.

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says it’s their way of putting on a safe Halloween experience for children and their families, thanks to the help of dozens of vendors.

“I’d like to tell all these vendors out here thank you for what they are doing for Montgomery,” Cunningham told Alabama News Network. “I mean they are making Montgomery a better place. They are letting Montgomery know that they are concerned about Montgomery. Your heart can’t do nothing but melt.”

While the weather was cold and damp, parents couldn’t help but be thankful for this Halloween option for their children.

“They are just having fun, not having to get out in the rain and still getting some candy, staying warm. I think it’s just great that they are taking time to come out to help the kids have some fun,” Brieanna Martinez, a parent, said.

“It’s real safe. You don’t have to worry about going inside, just drive through. I just want them to be happy and enjoy themselves and then hey, when they get older, they can do what I’m doing,” parent Gary Huffman said.

About 50 vendors from different groups, including the police department, elected officials, Sam’s Club, government agencies, AUM and the Alabama Department of Corrections all turned out to help the children enjoy and have a safe Halloween experience. Each group bought their own candy supply.