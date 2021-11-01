2-year-old Birmingham Girl Shot and, Injured Amid Argument

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A 2-year-old girl was injured in gunfire that Birmingham police believe was meant for someone else. News outlets report that the toddler was shot Saturday. The Birmingham Police Department said officers believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between a group of men. Police learned about the shooting after the girl was taken to a nearby hospital with what officials described to local media as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the face area. Police said they were still investigating the shooting and had no one in custody.