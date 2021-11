by Alabama News Network Staff

Macon County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide after a man’s death on Sunday.

Investigators say a 39-year-old man was found yesterday in the Brownsville community with what they say appears to be a fatal gunshot wound.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help the sheriff’s office.

If you have information to help investigators, call the Macon County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 724-0669.