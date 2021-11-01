Man Dies after Being Shot on Norman Bridge Road in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a man has died after being shot on Norman Bridge Road on Sunday.

Police say at about 7 p.m., they were called to the 4300 block of Norman Bridge Road, which is just south of East South Boulevard. That’s where they learned a man had been shot and had been taken to a hospital by private vehicle for treatment.

Police say the man was later pronounced dead. His name hasn’t yet been released.

Police say the shooting suspect, 42-year-old Armster Maull of Montgomery, shot himself and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was released on Monday, charged with murder and then put into the Montgomery County Detention Facility.