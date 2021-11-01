Montgomery County Mugshots (10/16/21-10/31/21)

All are innocent unless proven guilty.

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/38 BELL, FREDERICK – Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance

2/38 BELL, LANCE – Possesion of Firearm w. Alter

3/38 BELTON, VASHARD – By Order of Court

4/38 BLACKMON JR, KENNETH – Identity Theft

5/38 CARTER, MICHAEL – Driving While Revoked



6/38 CHEATHAM, JANET – Assault 2nd

7/38 CINTRON JR, RICHARD – Parole Violation

8/38 COLLEY, COREY – Trafficking Methamph

9/38 FOLEY JR., RANDY – Possess-Receipt Controlled Substance

10/38 GARDENER, DARYLE – Possess-Receipt Controlled Substance



11/38 HAMILTON, ALPHONSO – DUI

12/38 HENDRIX, JUSTIN – Robbery 1st

13/38 HOBBS, CHRISTOPHER – Theft of Property 1st

14/38 HOGAN, JEREMY – Robbery 3rd

15/38 HOGAN, KELLY – Parole Violation



16/38 HUNTER, ARON – Failure to Appear

17/38 JACKSON, STARR – Arson First Degree

18/38 JOHNSON, PAUL – Assualt 2nd

19/38 JORDAN, JADE – Top 1

20/38 JORDAN, MATTHEW – Certain Person Forbidden to Possess a Pistol



21/38 LAWERY, BRANDON – Probation Revocation

22/38 LAWRENCE, TIMOTHY – Possession of a Forged Instrument Second Degree – Passing Forged Instrument

23/38 LOVE, DERRICK – Hold for Other

24/38 MCDONALD, MICHAEL – Auto Burglary

25/38 MCKENZIE, STACY – Assault 2nd



26/38 MOORE, DAJOSHUA – Child Support

27/38 MOORE, WILLIE – Domestic Violence 2nd

28/38 OLIVER, CHRISTOPHER – Burglary 3rd

29/38 PARKER, BRAXTON – Poss Marijuana 1st

30/38 PATTY, LOIS – Robbery 1st



31/38 PRUITT, JEFFERY – Burglary III (Unoccupied)

32/38 RANDOLPH, JONATHAN – Criminal Possesion Forged Instrumen 1st

33/38 SURLS, ERIC – Possesion Forged Instrument

34/38 TANT, ASHLEY – Poss-Reciept Controlled Substance

35/38 VELAZQUEZ-ESCORZA, MAURICIO – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs



36/38 WALKER, CORNELIUS – Unlawful Possession Controlled Substance

37/38 WHITLOW, ANDREW – Parole Violation

38/38 WILLIAMS, ELYJAH – Robbery 1st













































































