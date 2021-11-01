Montgomery County Mugshots (10/16/21-10/31/21)
All are innocent unless proven guilty.
BELL, FREDERICK – Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance
BELL, LANCE – Possesion of Firearm w. Alter
BELTON, VASHARD – By Order of Court
BLACKMON JR, KENNETH – Identity Theft
CARTER, MICHAEL – Driving While Revoked
CHEATHAM, JANET – Assault 2nd
CINTRON JR, RICHARD – Parole Violation
COLLEY, COREY – Trafficking Methamph
FOLEY JR., RANDY – Possess-Receipt Controlled Substance
GARDENER, DARYLE – Possess-Receipt Controlled Substance
HAMILTON, ALPHONSO – DUI
HENDRIX, JUSTIN – Robbery 1st
HOBBS, CHRISTOPHER – Theft of Property 1st
HOGAN, JEREMY – Robbery 3rd
HOGAN, KELLY – Parole Violation
HUNTER, ARON – Failure to Appear
JACKSON, STARR – Arson First Degree
JOHNSON, PAUL – Assualt 2nd
JORDAN, JADE – Top 1
JORDAN, MATTHEW – Certain Person Forbidden to Possess a Pistol
LAWERY, BRANDON – Probation Revocation
LAWRENCE, TIMOTHY – Possession of a Forged Instrument Second Degree – Passing Forged Instrument
LOVE, DERRICK – Hold for Other
MCDONALD, MICHAEL – Auto Burglary
MCKENZIE, STACY – Assault 2nd
MOORE, DAJOSHUA – Child Support
MOORE, WILLIE – Domestic Violence 2nd
OLIVER, CHRISTOPHER – Burglary 3rd
PARKER, BRAXTON – Poss Marijuana 1st
PATTY, LOIS – Robbery 1st
PRUITT, JEFFERY – Burglary III (Unoccupied)
RANDOLPH, JONATHAN – Criminal Possesion Forged Instrumen 1st
SURLS, ERIC – Possesion Forged Instrument
TANT, ASHLEY – Poss-Reciept Controlled Substance
VELAZQUEZ-ESCORZA, MAURICIO – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
WALKER, CORNELIUS – Unlawful Possession Controlled Substance
WHITLOW, ANDREW – Parole Violation
WILLIAMS, ELYJAH – Robbery 1st
All are innocent unless proven guilty.