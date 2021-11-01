Montgomery Police Investigate Second Fatal Shooting on Monticello Drive

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they are investigating a second fatal shooting that happened in the same block of Monticello Drive on Sunday.

Police say at about 10:35 p.m. Sunday night, they responded to the 5800 block of Monticello Drive, where they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name hasn’t yet been released.

At around 5 a.m. Sunday, another man was shot in the 5800 block of Monticello Drive, which is near Eastern Boulevard. They say 36-year-old Willie Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have launched a homicide investigation in that case.