Montgomery Police Investigating Fatal Shooting on South Haardt Drive

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have launched a death investigation following a man’s shooting death on South Haardt Drive.

Police say 27-year-old Antonio Wright was pronounced dead at the scene in the 100 block of South Haardt Drive on Sunday at about 12:50 p.m.

The location is near the intersection of E.D. Nixon Avenue, just west of South Court St.

In a related shooting, police were called to the area of North Anton Drive in reference to a person shot. Contact was made with a man who suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police have not said how these two shootings are connected.

Police have released no other information.