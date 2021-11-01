New Perry Co. Business Maneuvers Through COVID-19 Pandemic

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A unique new business in Perry County is striving for success — despite the economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

DLD Plasma Cutting is a mom and pop metal fabrication shop — located just north of Marion — in Perry County.

“We fabricate metal parts, brackets, anything that somebody could possibly need in an industrial application, agricultural application and also residential and ornamental applications,” said Jody Highfield.

The business uses a computer to operate a high-tech plasma table equipped with a hyper-therm torch — to cut any shape or image they design — out of a sheet of metal.

“Basically anything out of metal, if you can imagine it, we can probably cut it,” Highfield said.

The business opened up in 2018. Just in time to get hit with the economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But we’ve been able to overcome,” said Highfield.

“The wonderful people of Perry County have really supported us and really helped bring us through. And we’re growing.

Growth — county leaders are eager to support. So, they’re installing a new industrial access road at the business as an investment in the community.

The access road cost about $90,000 dollars to complete.

“It’s very important that you have a pro-business attitude in government, because government and business go hand in hand together,” said Commission Chairman Albert Turner, Jr.

“Government can not run without industry. Industry needs government. So it’s a partnership.”

A partnership to create jobs — and increase tax revenue in county. Along with helping the community to grow — and prosper into the future.