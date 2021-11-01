November Starts Nice, But A Late-Week Rain Chance

by Ben Lang

Halloween Sunday’s pleasant weather continued into the start of November. Monday morning was oh-so-sunny across our area. While morning lows dipped into the 40s, midday temperatures rebounded to the 60s and low 70s. Highs range from the low to mid 70s today under a mostly sunny sky. The wind remains northerly at 5 to 10 mph. Monday night looks clear and cool once more with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday essentially looks like a carbon copy of Monday weather-wise. Sunshine remains abundant from sunrise to sunset. High temperatures range from the low to mid 70s. Tuesday night lows slide into the 40s under a mostly clear sky.

Clouds increase after sunrise Wednesday. Increased clouds may limit high temperatures to the 60s. Wednesday’s clouds likely won’t produce any rain. However, that changes Thursday, Thursday night, and early Friday. An upper-level disturbance slides east along a stalled front in the northern Gulf of Mexico. It doesn’t look like a washout or like everyone sees rain. For those that do, rain amounts are likely on the lighter side. The disturbance slides to our east Friday, with sunshine gradually returning.

In the wake of the rain, cooler temperatures arrive for the end of the week and weekend. Friday and Saturday likely feature highs in the 60s. Low temperatures could fall into the 30s for some locations Saturday night. However, sunshine looks abundant Saturday and Sunday. Sunday and next Monday could trend warmer. Highs could reach the low 70s Sunday and mid 70s next Monday.