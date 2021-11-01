On Your Side Consumer Alert: Dole Recalls Bagged Salad

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/8 Dole Bagged Salad Recall – Photo from U.S. Food and Drug Administration

This is an On Your Side Consumer Alert from Alabama News Network: Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of bagged garden salad in Alabama and nine other states.

The concern is due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes.

The Food and Drug Administration says Dole is coordinating closely with regulatory officials. No illnesses connected to any of the recalled lot codes have been reported to date. The products being recalled are:

Product Description Lot Codes UPC Code Best If Used By 24 oz Dole™ Garden Salad N28205A and N28205B 0-71430-01136-2 10-25-21 24 oz Marketside™ Classic Salad N28205A and N28205B 6-81131-32895-1 10-25-21 12 oz Kroger™ Brand Garden Salad N28211A and N28211B 0-11110-91036-3 10-25-21 12 oz Salad Classics™ Garden Salad N28211A and N28211B 6-88267-18443-7 10-25-21

The lot code and Best if Used By date are located on the upper right corner of the bag and the UPC code is located on the bottom left corner of the back of the bag. The impacted products were distributed in Alabama as well as Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.

The salad is beyond its “Best If Used By” date and should no longer be on store shelves. Consumers are advised to check bagged salad they have in their home and discard any product matching these lot and UPC codes and Best if Used By dates.

The FDA says this precautionary recall notification is being issued due to a single sample of garden salad which yielded a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test conducted by the Department of Agriculture in Georgia.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No other Dole products (or products manufactured by Dole) are included in the recall. Only the specific garden salad products listed, with the exact Lot codes, UPC codes and Best if Used By dates identified above, are included in the recall. Consumers who have any remaining product with these Lot codes, UPC codes and Best if Used By dates should not consume it, but rather discard it.

Retailers and consumers with questions may call the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111, which is open 24 hours a day.

— Information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration