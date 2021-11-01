Paving Underway on Company Street in Wetumpka, Made Famous by HGTV’s “Hometown Takeover”

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/9 Company St. Repaving in Wetumpka – November 1, 2021 – Alabama News Network

2/9 Company St. Repaving in Wetumpka – November 1, 2021 – Alabama News Network

3/9 Company St. Repaving in Wetumpka – November 1, 2021 – Alabama News Network

4/9 Company St. Repaving in Wetumpka – November 1, 2021 – Alabama News Network

5/9 Company St. Repaving in Wetumpka – November 1, 2021 – Alabama News Network



6/9 Company St. Repaving in Wetumpka – November 1, 2021 – Alabama News Network

7/9 Company St. Repaving in Wetumpka – November 1, 2021 – Alabama News Network

8/9 Company St. Repaving in Wetumpka – November 1, 2021 – Alabama News Network

9/9 Company St. Repaving in Wetumpka – November 1, 2021 – Alabama News Network



















The businesses along Company Street in downtown Wetumpka got new life earlier this year, thanks to HGTV. Now it’s time for the street itself to undergo a transformation.

Monday morning, asphalt paving crews began the final process of revitalizing Company Street. They started at the roundabout at the corner of Company and Spring Streets.

It will take several days to finish the work.

The 18 or so business owners say they are excited to get this work completed. The project started about three years ago. Back then, no one knew that Wetumpka would be featured on HGTV’s “Hometown Takeover” series, which brought new energy to much of downtown, including Company Street, which has been open to foot traffic, but not cars.

This work is coming just in time, with the Christmas shopping season nearly here, according to Timothy Hinkle, the owner of Scent Wizards.

“I know here on Company Street, I know there are a couple of businesses that are kind of struggling right now with the road being closed. We are getting a lot of walk-in traffic, which is good, but as far as getting the street back open, having cars parked out in front of my store looks like I’m doing something here. I’ll be glad when it’s done. It’s nice to see them working out here, working today,” he told Alabama News Network.