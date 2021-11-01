Showers Return Late Week

by Shane Butler



A quiet start to the workweek weatherwise and we see this being the case through midweek. Mostly sunny and dry conditions prevail. Temps start out chilly but rebound nicely into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Changes are on the way for late week as a disturbance works through the area Thursday and departs early Friday. It’s a rain maker with fairly light rain amounts. Temps will come down due to clouds and shower activity. Highs are only expected to reach the lower to mid 60s Thursday and Friday. This system will move out and high pressure replaces it over the weekend. We’re back to sunny skies both days. Colder air will work into the area and we expect a chilly start to both mornings. Saturday starts out in the mid 40s and Sunday will be lower 40s. The abundant sunshine will help temps rebound into the upper 60s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday. It should be really nice for any of your outdoor plans. This weather setup will continue into the early part of next week.