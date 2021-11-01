UPDATE: Montgomery Police Identify Man Shot and Killed on Monticello Drive

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have now released the identity of the man shot and killed on Monticello Drive just before daybreak Sunday.

Police say 36-year-old Willie Davis was pronounced dead at the scene in the 5800 block of Monticello Drive at about 5 a.m. That location is near Eastern Boulevard.

Police have launched a homicide investigation. If you have information that could help them, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.