UPDATE: Montgomery Shooting Victim Dies; Becomes 68th Homicide Victim of 2021

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a man who was shot more than two weeks ago has now died of his injuries.

Police say 49-year-old Corey Wells died Monday, November 1.

Police say he was shot on Sunday, October 17, at around 8:30 a.m. in the area of East 5th Street and Owens Street. That is west of Ann Street and north of Carter Hill Road.

Wells’ death makes for the 68th homicide in Montgomery so far this year. That ties the number for all of 2020.

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation. They have released no other information.

If you can help, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.