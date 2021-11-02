ADPH: Alabama Public School COVID-19 Cases Drop to 752

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released a new COVID-19 school dashboard. It shows another drop in cases among the school systems that have reported to the state.

The dashboard for October 28 shows 752 cases in Alabama’s public schools, down from 1,000 the week before. About a month ago, there were 2,487 cases. The decline has been steady, although some school systems didn’t report to the state because of fall break at various times in October.

These statistics don’t specify whether the cases involve students, teachers or other school employees.

Here is a list of several local school systems and their current case numbers. The previous week’s numbers are in parentheses:

Montgomery: 35 (not reporting)

Autauga County: 14 (23)

Elmore County: 13 (29)

Pike Road: fewer than 5 (fewer than 5)

Dallas County: fewer than 5 (10)

Selma: fewer than 5 (fewer than 5)

SEE THE COMPLETE DASHBOARD HERE