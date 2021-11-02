Alabama is No. 2 in first College Football Playoff Rankings
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State, Oregon are the top four in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.
1. Georgia 8-0
2. Alabama 7-1
3. Michigan State 8-0
4. Oregon 7-1
5. Ohio State 7-1
6. Cincinnati 8-0
7. Michigan 7-1
8. Oklahoma 9-0
9. Wake Forest 8-0
10. Notre Dame 7-1
11. Oklahoma State 7-1
12. Baylor 7-1
13. Auburn 6-2
14. Texas A&M 6-2
15. BYU 7-2
16. Mississippi 6-2
17. Mississippi State 5-3
18. Kentucky 6-2
19. NC State 6-2
20. Minnesota 6-3
21. Wisconsin 6-2
22. Iowa 6-2
23. Fresno State 7-2
24. San Diego State 7-1
25. Pittsburgh 6-2