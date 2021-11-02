Alabama is No. 2 in first College Football Playoff Rankings

by Adam Solomon

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State, Oregon are the top four in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

1. Georgia 8-0

2. Alabama 7-1

3. Michigan State 8-0

4. Oregon 7-1

5. Ohio State 7-1

6. Cincinnati 8-0

7. Michigan 7-1

8. Oklahoma 9-0

9. Wake Forest 8-0

10. Notre Dame 7-1

11. Oklahoma State 7-1

12. Baylor 7-1

13. Auburn 6-2

14. Texas A&M 6-2

15. BYU 7-2

16. Mississippi 6-2

17. Mississippi State 5-3

18. Kentucky 6-2

19. NC State 6-2

20. Minnesota 6-3

21. Wisconsin 6-2

22. Iowa 6-2

23. Fresno State 7-2

24. San Diego State 7-1

25. Pittsburgh 6-2