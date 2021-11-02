Alabama Lawmakers Move to Ban Vaccine Mandates

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama’s new Legislative, Congressional, and School Board districts were approved by a Senate Committee Tuesday morning, and are approaching a final vote.

At Tuesday’s edition of the Alabama Legislatures Special Session , however, a proposed law regarding coronavirus vaccines was highly debated on the senate floor.

Republican Senator Chris Elliot of Fairhope authored the bill.

It would prevent employers from requiring workers to have coronavirus vaccines.

The bill also would let workers simply check a box claiming a religious or medical exemption to avoid coronavirus vaccination.

The measure passed with a 26 to 5 vote, but it must still be approved by the house and signed by the governor before it can become law.