Braves Win first World Series since 1995

by Adam Solomon

HOUSTON (AP) — Max Fried got stomped on in the first inning, then delivered the best start of the entire World Series for the champion Braves. Fried got 18 outs against the 19 batters faced after his right ankle got stepped on by Michael Brantley’s rubber cleat in the first inning. Fried became the pitcher in this World Series to complete six innings. The Braves won 7-0 in Game 6, six days after Fried lost Game 2. Tyler Matzek pitched two scoreless innings with four strikeouts before Will Smith worked the ninth to wrap up the clincher.

A bit player during the Chicago Cubs’ drought-smashing victory over Cleveland five years ago, Jorge Soler was voted MVP of the Atlanta Braves’ six-game World Series win over the Houston Astros. Soler hit .316 with three home runs and six RBIs. He became the first batter to lead off a World Series with a home run, hit a go-ahead, seventh-inning drive in Game 4 and put the Braves ahead in Game 6 with a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the third against Luis Garcia.