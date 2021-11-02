Carver Football reports violations, will keep playoff spot

by Adam Solomon

MONTGOMERY –Montgomery’s G.W. Carver High School has self-reported its football team played an ineligible player in violation of the AHSAA Transfer Rule.

Carver reported the ineligible student participated in four contests this season. As a result, Carver’s football program will be fined and must forfeit all games won that the ineligible student participated in.

The games included contests versus Class 6A, Region 2 opponents Opelika High School, and R.E. Lee High school and Park Crossing High School and non-region opponent Class 7A Jeff Davis. Carver lost the games with Opelika and Lee and won the games with Park Crossing and Jeff Davis. Carver must forfeit the contests won with Park Crossing and Jeff Davis.

Therefore, Carver’s season record is now 4-5 overall and 4-3 in Class 6A, Region 2. The four qualifiers for the AHSAA Class 6A State Playoffs will remain the same: Opelika (No. 1 seed); Robert E. Lee (No. 2 seed); Carver-Montgomery (No. 3 seed); and Eufaula (No. 4 seed).