COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospital ICU Bed Surplus Nearly 250

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association says the surplus of staffed ICU beds at the state’s hospitals has risen to nearly 250.

Statistics for Monday, November 1, show there are 1,529 staffed ICU beds in the state, compared to 1,281 ICU patients. That makes the ICU bed surplus 248, up from 232 on Friday. A week ago, it was 224.

12% of the people in ICU have COVID-19.

There are now 431 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 8 of them children. That is up from 429 and 4 on Friday. A week ago, it was 503 and 7.

Monday’s numbers show 77% of those in the hospital are unvaccinated, while 3% are partially vaccinated and 20% are fully vaccinated.