Increasing Clouds And Eventually Some Showers

by Shane Butler



Our mostly sunny and blue sky will be giving way to clouds and eventually showers. The clouds begin rolling in Wednesday and the shower push through Thursday into Friday. We expect a very light precipitation event and rainfall amounts stay under a tenth of an inch. Temps will come down a bit due to clouds and shower activity. Highs will only manage lower to mid 60s over the next few days. The shower activity departs just in time for the upcoming weekend. High pressure builds over the deep south and that will keep us clear and dry. Temps start out colder with lower to mid 40s likely both days. Abundant sunshine will help temps warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s for highs. It looks like really nice conditions for any of your outdoor plans. The mostly clear and quiet weather pattern will carry over into the following workweek. Temps will be warming and mid to upper 70s are likely Tuesday into Wednesday. We could see rain chances return going into the later half of that week.