Montgomery House Fire Becomes Homicide Investigation; Police Say Suspect Killed Himself

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police and Montgomery Fire/Rescue are investigating a fatal house fire that has now become a homicide investigation.

Police and fire crews went to the fire, which was in the 900 block of Queensbury Drive, about midnight. They say the body of 48-year-old Terrarana Bowman was found at the scene.

The location is between Seibels and Narrow Lane roads, just outside of the bypass.

While investigating the fire, police went to the 100 block of Eagerton Road at about 5:50 a.m. to check on a possible homicide suspect. Police spotted the suspect, and the SWAT team was called.

That location is between Narrow Lane and Woodley roads, outside of the bypass.

Police say the suspect, a man, shot himself and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say there was no danger to those nearby.

Police haven’t released the suspect’s name.

This is the 69th homicide of the year in Montgomery.