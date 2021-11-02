NOVEMBER ’21: Humane Society Elmore County

by Janae Smith

www.guidestar.org (must register to see all reports, but it is free). The Humane Society of Elmore County is located in Wetumpka, Alabama (Elmore County) just northeast of Montgomery in south-central Alabama. We are a non-profit, 501(c)3, organization and have been operational for almost twenty years at the same location. Our shelter is an Open Admission shelter taking in over 5,000 domestic animals annually from Elmore County citizens and from the various Animal Control Officers (ACO) from throughout Elmore County. We work every day to provide a safe and humane environment for the 250-300 animals in our care and to also find loving and lifetime homes for as many of them as possible. We strive to educate the public on issues involving pets and animal welfare and welcome opportunities to address groups of all ages and interests. Our operational expenses are met through donations from private individuals, groups and businesses, our own fund-raising activities, grants, adoption fees and the contracts we have with cities and the county to accept animals from their ACO’s. We gratefully accept financial donations, donations of pet food and supplies at the shelter, and items for our Tails End Thrift Store located adjacent to the shelter. All donations to our shelter are tax deductible and we will happily provide a receipt for any donation as requested. To learn more about our shelter, please take a bit of time to go through our website as we think you will find the answers to many questions here. If you would like to verify our non-profit status or review our IRS Form 990, just go to(must register to see all reports, but it is free).

Thank you for your support and for being a partner with us in helping improve the lives of animals and people alike.

​