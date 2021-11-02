Pleasant Tuesday Afternoon; Clouds Increase Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Tuesday’s weather essentially looks like a carbon copy of Monday. Just like Monday, morning lows fell into the 40s. Also, sunshine was abundant for nearly all throughout the morning. The sky remains sunny this afternoon with a few passing clouds, especially north and west. High temperatures range from the low to mid 70s. However, a few upper 70 to near 80° high temperatures are possible near the Alabama/Florida state line. Add in a north breeze of 5 to 10 mph, and Tuesday totals up to a pleasant Fall day. Temperatures recede into the 40s overnight under a mostly clear sky.

Clouds gradually increase after sunrise Wednesday. Temperatures likely remain a bit cooler throughout the day. High temperatures likely range from the mid to upper 60s. While Wednesday’s clouds don’t bring any rain, Thursday’s might. However, Thursday doesn’t seem to feature a widespread soaking of rain. In fact, many locations may get any rain at all. For those that do, rain amounts look rather paltry. It seems the highest rain chance may be Thursday morning across our northwest communities. However, rain or not, Thursday looks like a mostly cloudy to overcast day. Temperatures likely don’t exceed the 60s anywhere in our area during the afternoon.

A few showers remain possible Thursday night through early Friday morning. Otherwise, the sky remains mostly cloudy. However, clouds likely gradually clear Friday, with some sunshine possible by the afternoon. High temperatures peak in the 60s. Friday night lows slide back into the 40s. Sunshine returns this weekend, with a mostly sunny sky Saturday and a sunny sky Sunday. Saturday looks a bit cool with highs in the 60s. Sunday could be a little warmer with highs in the low 70s.

The weather stays nice for the start of next week. Next Monday and Tuesday look very sunny and seasonably warm with highs in the low to mid 70s.