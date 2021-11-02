Police: Raiders’ Ruggs to Face DUI Charge in Las Vegas Fatal Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/4 Fatal Crash Involving Henry Ruggs III – Photo from Associated Press Las Vegas Metro Police investigators work at the scene of a fatal crash Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas say Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in the fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

Police in Las Vegas say Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will face a felony driving under the influence charge after a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured.

According to police, Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette that crashed a little before 3:40 a.m. into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

Police say the Toyota caught fire and the driver died. The 22-year-old Ruggs “showed signs of impairment,” police said in a statement that said he will be charged with felony DUI resulting in death. Ruggs and his female passenger were hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

Ruggs played football at Lee High School in Montgomery, where he grew up. He played at Alabama in the 2017-19 seasons.

