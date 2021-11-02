Rising Gas Prices Causing Pain at the Pump in West Alabama

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Soaring gas prices have people in West Alabama digging deeper into their pockets to fill up the tank of their cars.

The cost of gasoline continues to climb — and people say they’re really starting to feel the pain — at the pump.

The average cost of a gallon of regular gas — has gone up about .40 cents per gallon in Alabama — in just one month.

Today the price is $3.20 per gallon. Up from $2.80 a month ago.

“It’s horrible,” said Marie Bearden of Selma.

“And they’re going up still. We hadn’t seen the worst yet.”

“I just want to know why they so high? Who controlling all that? You know? That’s too high,” said Timothy Smith of Marion.

“It’s ridiculous,” said Haddie Shelton of Selma.

“Last time we went — I gave them $30 and I got $1.10 back. And I been paying $20. So, it’s $8 or $9 difference in the gas.”

“You almost can’t afford it, but you have to — just to get to work,” said Jessica Goodman of Valley Grande.

The price of regular gas has jumped by $1.33 cents per gallon — in a single year. This time last year — the price of regular gas — was $1.87 per gallon.

“I think it’s insane. Just the amount that it’s increasing — just as fast as it is,” said Goodman.

“These prices so ridiculous ’til hey, I’m thinking about getting me a bike or walk or something. It’s just ridiculous — these prices.

The average price of a gallon of mid-grade gas in Alabama — is $3.53.

A gallon of premium costs $3.85.