Sunny Today, but Rain is On the Way

by Ryan Stinnett

ANOTHER GORGEOUS FALL DAY: Today will be another great day of weather with plenty of sunshine and afternoon temps mainly in the low to mid 70s. Most of Wednesday will be dry, but it will be a bit cooler as clouds will increase through the day, with a few showers possible late in the day. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 60s.

RAIN RETURNS: Periods of light rain are likely statewide Wednesday night into Thursday as a wave of low pressure forms on a stalled front near the Gulf Coast. It will be a rather cool rain Thursday with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s over the southern half of the state. Rain amounts should be under 1/2 inch for most places. Rain will end Thursday night.

A GORGEOUS ALABAMA WEEKEND: Friday will feature a clearing sky while Saturday and Sunday will feature sunny cool days, and clear cold nights. The highs Friday and Saturday will be in the lower 60s, while upper 60s should return Sunday. Lows could drop into the 30s over the weekend, but most locations should hold in the low 40s.

NEXT WEEK: For now the weather looks fairly quiet… one system could bring a little light rain by Wednesday. Highs will be mostly in the 60s/70s, with lows in the 40s.

IN THE TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Wanda, located about 850 miles west-southwest of the Azores.

Also, a low pressure system located just offshore the northern coast of Panama is producing some disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. This system is expected to move westward over Central America later today, and significant development is unlikely due to its interaction with land. However, this disturbance will still produce locally heavy rainfall across portions of southern Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama through today, which could result in flooding and mudslides. By Wednesday, the system is forecast to move into the far eastern portion of the eastern Pacific basin. Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

Have a terrific Tuesday!!!

Ryan