Troy Police Make Murder Arrest in Fatal Nightclub Shooting

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Edwards Xavier

Xavier Quantez Edwards – Photo from Troy Police Department

Troy police say they have made an arrest in the October 23 fatal shooting at Goldmine Entertainment.

Police say they have charged 27-year-old Xavier Quantez Edwards with murder in the death of 33-year-old Andre Lydell Thompson of Highland Home.

Police say at about 1:37AM that morning, they were called to Goldmine Entertainment, in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 231, on a report of a man shot. When they arrived, they learned the victim had been taken to Troy Regional Medical Center in a personal car.

On Monday, November 1, police say Edwards turned himself in at the Troy Police Department. He is in the Pike County Jail on $100,000 bond.

 

Categories: Crime, News, Troy
Tags: , , ,

Related Posts