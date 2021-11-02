Troy Police Make Murder Arrest in Fatal Nightclub Shooting
Troy police say they have made an arrest in the October 23 fatal shooting at Goldmine Entertainment.
Police say they have charged 27-year-old Xavier Quantez Edwards with murder in the death of 33-year-old Andre Lydell Thompson of Highland Home.
Police say at about 1:37AM that morning, they were called to Goldmine Entertainment, in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 231, on a report of a man shot. When they arrived, they learned the victim had been taken to Troy Regional Medical Center in a personal car.
On Monday, November 1, police say Edwards turned himself in at the Troy Police Department. He is in the Pike County Jail on $100,000 bond.