U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers Introduces Bill to Allow States to Remain on Daylight Saving Time

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Congressman Mike Rogers (R-Third District) has introduced a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives to allow states to stay on Daylight Saving Time year-round if they want.

The Alabama Legislature has approved a bill to leave Alabama on Daylight Saving Time all year. Gov. Kay Ivey signed the bill back in May. But Congress still has to give its okay before Alabama can take action.

“Every fall, I hear from constituents who ask why we have to change the clocks and wonder what can be done to stop this nuisance,” Rogers said in a statement. “Changing the clocks twice a year is an antiquated practice and studies have shown that year-round Daylight Saving Time has potentially huge benefits for the economy and people’s health. Who doesn’t love a little more sunshine in their day?”