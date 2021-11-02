UPDATE: Police Identify Man Who Died after Norman Bridge Road Shooting
Montgomery police have now identified the man who died after being shot on Norman Bridge Road on Sunday.
Police say 35-year-old Quenton Reese was shot in the 4300 block of Norman Bridge Road at about 7 p.m. Sunday night. He died at a hospital.
As Alabama News Network has reported, police have charged 42-year-old Armster Maull of Montgomery with murder.
Maull, who police say had shot himself, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Maull was released, taken into custody, and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.