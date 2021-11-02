Volkert Inc. Hosts Community Forums for Capital Projects Plan

by Ja Nai Wright

Now that the Montgomery Public School System is gaining more funding from the Ad Valorem tax that was passed last November, plans for renovating schools in the district are taking place.

Volkert presented information Tuesday about what improvements each school in the district needed as well as the student enrollment and capacity. At the end of the presentation parents asked questions and posed comments about things they would like to see the district improve.

Although some parents are concerned about how long this process is going to take and what the plans are for fixing problems that cant wait such as leaky roofs and broken windows.

Click Here for more information about the Town Hall Meetings.