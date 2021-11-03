by Shane Butler



We’re entering into a cloudy and cooler weather pattern. Moisture is streaming into the area and will lead to occasional areas of light rain. Rainfall amounts will be rather light with most spots well under a tenth of an inch. Temps will only manage lower to mid 60s underneath the clouds. The rain activity is out of here late Thursday and this will set the stage for a nice start to the weekend. High pressure will build over the deep south and this will put us under a mostly clear and dry weather pattern. Colder air does work into the area and we’re expecting some chilly mornings. Both days over the weekend will start out in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Abundant sunshine will help temps recover into the upper 60s to lower 70s for highs. It’s looking like the sunny and dry weather conditions will carry over into early next week. Our next rain maker enters the picture around next Thursday.