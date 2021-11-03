Alabama’s Proposed Reapportionment Moves Forward

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

On Wednesday, Alabama’s proposed Congressional Districts were at the forefront of debate at the special session on reapportionment.

Senators approved the proposed congressional maps, but Democrats say the current and proposed lines are gerrymandered.

Senate Democrats offered three substitutes to the proposed congressional maps for the state.

The current plan has little deviation from past maps.

Opponents say the proposed Congressional Districts don’t represent 2020 census data, and they want a second congressional district to represent what lawmakers call an opportunity district.

“ In reality the minority population in this state is the mid 30’s and so that’s one third of the representation as it relates to minorities, and that’s the same thing that is necessary in the congressional delegation.” says Senator Rodger Smitherman (D)-Birmingham.

Legislators say these maps will be challenged in court, the lawsuit has already been filed.

Alabama’s 9 person congressional delegation has had only one minority representative for decades.