Cooler And Cloudier For The Rest Of The Week

by Ben Lang

Wednesday features more clouds and cooler temperatures than we’ve seen since Halloween. Midday temperatures were still in the 50s for some locations. Temperatures were about 5 to 10 degrees cooler at noon Wednesday than at the same time Tuesday. Highs range from the mid to upper 60s for most locations Wednesday. However, lower to mid 70s are possible across the far south and southeast part of the state. Clouds could increase a bit this afternoon, but sunshine remains in the mix for the rest of the day.

Clouds increase tonight, and a few showers appear possible by the late evening. However, most locations won’t see any rain. For those that do, rain amounts look rather paltry. Despite a mostly cloudy sky, lows fall to near 50°.

Rain coverage remains low through sunrise Thursday and for the rest of the day. Otherwise, the sky remains mostly cloudy, while temperatures only warm into the 60s. Thursday night lows fall to around 50° under a mostly cloudy sky. Friday also looks mostly cloudy, though sunshine could gradually return during the afternoon. Temperatures only warm into the 60s. Friday night lows fall into the 40s under a clearing sky.

Sunshine looks plentiful during the upcoming weekend. A few clouds could be around early Saturday morning, but the rest of the day looks sunny with highs in the 60s. Saturday night lows fall into the 40s, but Sunday’s high temperatures range from the low to mid 70s.

Nice weather continues into the start of next week. Monday looks sunny, Tuesday mostly sunny, and Wednesday partly cloudy. There’s no rain in the forecast through Wednesday. Temperatures trend a bit warmer, with highs in the mid to perhaps upper 70s.