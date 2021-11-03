Four Year Old Boy Named Sheriff for a Day in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office helps to fulfill the dream of an out-going four year old cancer patient.

Ashley Savage says her 4 year old son Gregory Ashton Brown of Selma — is fascinated with law enforcement.

“He wanted to be a sheriff for Halloween but he was admitted into ICU. He has Rhabdomyosarcoma which means cancer of the muscles and his is located in the bladder,” said Savage.

When Sheriff Mike Granthum heard about Ashton — and what he was going through, he brought Ashton up to the sheriff’s office — and made him sheriff for a day.

“Just to see him knowing what he’s gone through just to take a breath every day, something that we take for granted. To him, we’re super heroes. And if we can put a smile on his face with all he’s gone through. We’re going to do our best to do it,” said Granthum.

Ashton toured the sheriff’s office. And even got to ride in a squad car.

“He has a sheriff’s uniform that’s in the washer cause we wear it like every other day. He has the police officer that he has on today. And he has a SWAT uniform as well,” said Savage.

Ashton was diagnosed with cancer in April. He’s since completed chemotherapy — but still undergoes weekly radiation treatments.

And of course all of us here at Alabama News Network — wish Ashton and his family — all the very best.