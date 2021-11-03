Local Businesses Looking to Hire for Busy Holiday Season

by Kay McCabe

Many businesses around the country are seeking extra help this holiday season!

Officials with the Alabama Retail Association say the demand gets higher starting in the month of November for businesses, especially with huge sales like Black Friday.

Though retail isn’t the only area that sees a large crowd for the holidays.

“A lot of times it gets standing room only in here super busy, lines out the door,” says Kathryn Cuthbertson, owner of West Main CoffeeHouse and Creamery.

Cuthbertson says her coffee shop saw huge crowds last holiday season, mainly due to her location. Her shop in in downtown Prattville, where they decorate every year for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“We get very very busy down here,” said Cuthbertson, “so many people come down here to enjoy the lights display.”

For restaurant owner and founder, Uncle Mick of Uncle Mick’s Cajun Cafe, he agrees that during the holidays many people travel to Prattville to see the lights, which helps all the businesses in the area.

“It really really helps everybody’s downtown business,” said Mick, “whether its boutiques, or restaurants doesn’t matter.”

Montgomery business owner, Pam Jordan, of Pamala’s Boutique, has been looking for help for almost two years now… and with the holidays approaching, she says they are urgently seeking help, but cause the work load can be a lot to handle.

“You think about going to market, buying, unboxing, steaming, helping customers, answering the phones…. its been overwhelming,” said Jordan.