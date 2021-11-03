Miss USA Asya Branch to Tour Tutwiler Prison

by Alabama News Network Staff

The reigning Miss USA is planning to tour Alabama’s women’s prison later this week.

Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch will tour the Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women and speak with incarcerated women on Thursday. The tour was made possible through Prison Fellowship, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families.

Branch says criminal justice reform and working with at-risk youth are her passions because it’s a story she’s familiar with.

Branch said her father was incarcerated when she was young, and ever since, she has been promoting her passion for reform and working to see legislation pass at

the city, state, and federal levels.

For more information about the tour, watch Ellis Eskew’s interview with Miss USA Asya Branch.