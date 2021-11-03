On Your Side Consumer Alert: Winn-Dixie Recalling Frozen Shrimp

by Alabama News Network Staff

This is an On Your Side Consumer Alert from Alabama News Network: Winn-Dixie is recalling some frozen cooked shrimp due to a possible health risk.

The recall involves its Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Frozen 16-20 count. The recall is due to the detection of possible listeria, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Winn-Dixie says although healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

This product was sold in all Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket stores. If you have this product, it should be thrown away or returned to any store for a full refund.

The affected product and corresponding UPC code is below:

Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Frozen – 16-20 count 16 oz. bag, UPC: 2114003262 with best by date of 04/05/2023

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, says the potential for contamination was noted after routine testing revealed the presence of Listeria. It says sale of the product has been suspended while the FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.

Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll free at (844) 745-0463, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CDT, and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT.

— Information from Southeastern Grocers