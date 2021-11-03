Prosecutor: Henry Ruggs Drove at 150+ MPH Before Fatal Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Las Vegas prosecutor says former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at more than 150 mph in a residential area with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit before his sports car slammed into another vehicle, killing a 23-year-old woman.

Ruggs made his initial court appearance Wednesday on felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving.

He could get up to 26 years in state prison if convicted.

The team released Ruggs just hours after the crash.

Ruggs, who is from Montgomery, was a star wide receiver at Alabama from 2017-19.

