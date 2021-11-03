‘The Market at John Hall’ Gets Renovations Before Re-Opening

by Ja Nai Wright

The Market at John Hall store formally known as John E Hall General Merchandise is getting some renovations and will be opening back up in the pike road community. The john hall store is a historic location where locals traded goods and collected mail. It is now being transformed into a place for the community to gather once again.

“Well it feels like were keeping a tradition alive” – Sims

The Market at John Hall store will be a restaurant that serves breakfast lunch and dinner. It will serve breakfast and lunch on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and breakfast, lunch and dinner will be offered Thursday through Saturday. Two entrepreneurs named Jacob Sims and Grib Anderson now own the location and are renovating it.

“So we plan to add a porch on the outside for a little local gathering area, so we can have a band on the outside and people can have a glass of wine or a beer on the weekends.” -Anderson

“We said oh god we really got a lot of good ideas we might as well give it a shot so we sat down and contacted john hall and we said hey sir we would like to have the opportunity to try to make this place a go-to spot in pike road.” -Sims

The men say that despite the pandemic they have been able to get the help they needed to bring their ideas to life and open this historic location once again.

“Well with getting help for you know employees that we needed for the business we were worried about how covid would effect us being able to get employees but so far we have had nothing but good luck so far and finding good reliable employees, so its been going good.” -Anderson

They plan on opening the location sometime in December once renovations are completed.