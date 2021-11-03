UPDATE: Raiders Release Henry Ruggs III after Fatal Las Vegas Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders have released Henry Ruggs III just hours before the promising young receiver faced an initial court appearance on multiple felony charges after a fiery crash that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured.

Ruggs, who is from Montgomery, was a star wide receiver for Alabama from 2017-19.

According to police, Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette that plowed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a residential thoroughfare west of the Las Vegas Strip.

The Toyota caught fire and the driver died.

Police say the 22-year-old Ruggs “showed signs of impairment.”

Court records show he faces charges of felony DUI resulting in death and reckless driving.

