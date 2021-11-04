ADPH: COVID-19 Cases in Alabama Schools Fall Below 700
The Alabama Department of Public Health has released a new COVID-19 school dashboard. It shows another drop in cases among the school systems that have reported to the state.
The dashboard for November 4 shows 660 cases in Alabama’s public schools, down from 752 the week before. About a month ago, there were 1,911 cases.
These statistics don’t specify whether the cases involve students, teachers or other school employees.
Here is a list of several local school systems and their current case numbers. The previous week’s numbers are in parentheses:
Montgomery: 29 (35)
Autauga County: 10 (14)
Elmore County: 24 (13)
Pike Road: fewer than 5 (fewer than 5)
Dallas County: 0 (fewer than 5)
Selma: 0 (fewer than 5)
SEE THE COMPLETE DASHBOARD HERE