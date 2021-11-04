ADPH: COVID-19 Cases in Alabama Schools Fall Below 700

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released a new COVID-19 school dashboard. It shows another drop in cases among the school systems that have reported to the state.

The dashboard for November 4 shows 660 cases in Alabama’s public schools, down from 752 the week before. About a month ago, there were 1,911 cases.

These statistics don’t specify whether the cases involve students, teachers or other school employees.

Here is a list of several local school systems and their current case numbers. The previous week’s numbers are in parentheses:

Montgomery: 29 (35)

Autauga County: 10 (14)

Elmore County: 24 (13)

Pike Road: fewer than 5 (fewer than 5)

Dallas County: 0 (fewer than 5)

Selma: 0 (fewer than 5)

SEE THE COMPLETE DASHBOARD HERE