Clouds Linger For Now

by Shane Butler

Our cloudy and cool weather pattern is sticking around through Friday. The rain activity has moved east of us but the clouds will linger. Temps will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s overnight. We may only manage lower to mid 60s Friday. Just in time for the weekend, high pressure returns and so does abundant sunshine. Temps will respond with highs in mid to upper 60s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday. Mornings will start out rather chilly with upper 30s to lower 40s both days. Sunny and dry conditions will prevail for the start of the upcoming work week. Temps will warm nicely with mid to upper 70s likely by midweek. Another disturbance will approach the state late week. We will need to introduce a chance for rain Thursday and likely Friday. In the mean time, looks like some really nice fall weather for your outdoor plans this weekend.