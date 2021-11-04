Cloudy And Cool Through Friday, But Weekend Sunshine

by Ben Lang

Thursday features cloudy and cool weather for central and south Alabama. Some rain moved across our area Wednesday night and Thursday morning. However, most of the rain moved into Georgia and the Carolinas by midday. While any chance for measurable rain is gone, the sky likely remains overcast for the rest of Thursday. Some drizzle, or at least a few random raindrops remain possible. Clouds keep temperatures cool, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. The sky remains cloudy this evening and overnight. Temperatures slowly fall through the 50s during the evening. Overnight lows settle near 50°.

Friday features much more cloud-cover than sunshine. However, the clouds may break apart over some locations by the late afternoon. Still, temperatures won’t be very warm during the day. Highs range from the low to mid 60s. Clouds gradually clear Friday evening and overnight. Temperatures turn quite a bit cooler as a result. Saturday morning lows range from the upper 30s to low 40s.

A few clouds may linger Saturday morning, but the rest of the day looks abundant sunny. However, afternoon temperatures still only peak in the 60s. Saturday night lows likely fall into the 30s to low 40s again under a clear sky. Sunday features a sunny sky and warmer temperatures. Highs could be in the low 70s in most locations.

Mainly sunny and dry weather rolls over into next week. Highs could be in the mid and even upper 70s through next Wednesday. It looks like another weather system brings clouds and a chance for rain to our area by the end of next week.