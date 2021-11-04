Cloudy with Areas of Light Rain Today

by Ryan Stinnett

Clouds are covering much of Alabama today due to a low pressure to our southwest and an upper-level above us. These are also allowing for areas of light rain across state today. Rain amounts will be very light, generally under one tenth of an inch, and some places won’t get enough rain to measure. It is another cooler day with highs in the low to mid 60s for most locations this afternoon.

FRIDAY: Tomorrow will continue to be mainly cloudy, but by Friday evening drier air should return to the area, allowing for a gradually clearing sky from northwest to southeast across the state. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: For the high school games Friday night, the sky will be clear with temperatures falling into the 40s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: For Saturday and Sunday, expect sunny mild days, and clear cold nights. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 60s while upper 60s and lower 70s should return Sunday. Lows could drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s over the weekend.

AUBURN AT TEXAS A&M (2:30p CT kickoff at Kyle Field): Expect a sunny sky with a kickoff temperature near 70 degrees… falling into the 60s during the second half.

SOUTH ALABAMA AT TROY (2:30p CT kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium): A great day for football; the sky will be sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s during the first half, falling to near 60 by the final whistle.

LSU AT ALABAMA (6:00p CT kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium): The sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 50s during the game.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks fairly quiet with seasonal temperatures, highs mostly in the 70s and lows in the 40s. A cold front could bring some

rain toward the end of the week likely on Friday.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Wanda, with sustained winds of 50 mph, will continue to meander over the North Atlantic far from land this week. The rest of the Atlantic basin is very quiet.

Have a great day!!!

Ryan