Huntsville Schools Ask State about Renaming Lee High School

by Alabama News Network Staff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The public school system in Huntsville will ask Alabama’s attorney general whether it can rename a school honoring Gen. Robert E. Lee without violating a state law meant to protect Confederate memorials. News outlets report that board members have authorized their attorney to seek an opinion about whether such a move would conflict with the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act. The law carries a $25,000 fine. The law was passed in 2017 as rebel monuments were being challenged nationwide. Superintendent Christie Finley announced a proposal to rename the school in June.

