MGM Chamber Hosts Washington Briefing for Update on Military Impact in the River Region

by Carrington Cole

The Montgomery Chamber held their Washington and U.S. Military brief Thursday morning at the RSA Activity Center.

This was a military community update featuring the senior military leadership from Maxwell Airforce Base, the Alabama National Guard, and Gunter Annex. Attendees were able to hear from major commanders about their respective roles and responsibilities and current national-level issues that impact the River Region.

Some of the topics discussed were the impact of the military footprint in Montgomery and the economic benefits. President and CEO of Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce Anna Buckalew discussed the economic benefits the military provides for the River Region.

“The economic impact of the military in Montgomery and the River Region is tremendous,” stated Buckalew. “Over a billion dollars annually, hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts, and that money circulates through our economy, so today we were reminded of the tremendous; not only economic impact, but the family and social impact of having our military families in our community.”

Anna Buckalew also stated that she was pleased with the Washington and U.S. Military briefing and hopes to have this event again next year.