Miss USA 2020 Visits Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka, Thursday

by Kay McCabe

Alabama News Network was personally invited to join Miss USA 2020, Asya Branch, the first black Miss Mississippi USA, on her visit to Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka on Thursday.

The Mississippi native spoke to the inmates about her personal journey to how she got to where she is now, including her father being in prison for 10 years.

“Its a precious moment unlike any other,” said Branch, “Its been so beautiful, the response from the ladies has been warming and wonderful.”

Branch shared words of encouragement and how the women can be inspired from her visit.

“I shared my journey with faith and Christ,” said Branch, “And talked about the hardships that I faced. I feel like with every situation there’s good and there’s bad, and I hope they were able to understand you can find good in any situation no matter how bad it is.”

Prison reform and helping at-risk youth is Branches passions.

She is from Booneville, Mississippi.