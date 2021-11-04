Salvation Army in Need of Volunteers for Holiday Season

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Salvation Army is gearing up for the holiday season in Selma. And they’re reaching out to the public — for a helping hand.

They’re preparing to launch their annual Red Kettle campaign in a about two weeks. And they need people to volunteer to be bell ringers.

The Red Kettle campaign is the organization’s biggest fundraisers of the year.

Officials say the money it raises — is used to help needy families in the community — throughout the holidays — and year long.

“To help people who have trouble paying their rent. We’ve set up agreement with water companies in Dallas County, so we can pay water bills. We help people who need vouchers because they’re homeless or because they’re getting a home for the first time — or they’ve lost a home in a fire. So the work that we do is spun right back into the community,” said Service Center Manager Laura Donovan.

The Salvation Army is also gearing up to kick off their annual Angel Tree program. It helps provide Christmas toys for under-privileged kids in the area.

The launch date for both programs — is set for November 19th.