3 Degree Guarantee: One Place Family Justice Center Gets $1,350 Check

by Alabama News Network Staff

AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network are presenting another “3 Degree Guarantee” check to a local group.

We are presenting a check for $1,350 to the One Place Family Justice Center.

It gives victims of crimes like domestic violence or child abuse a “one stop shop” to get services they need all under one roof.

“We are funded by grants, but the community support will be extremely helpful for us to buy victims’ medication, to buy clothing, to buy items that victims need,” Marjorie Baker, the executive director of One Place Family Justice Center said.

“It’s awesome. God bless them for what they do. The problems we have going on in today’s society with people that may be don’t understand the legal system. They can get free advice from someone that knows what they are doing with problems like these,” Randy Raines, service manager for AirNow Home Services said.

AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network each chip in $25 every day that our weather team gets Montgomery’s high temperature forecast right, within three degrees.

The money adds up throughout the month, to produce a big check.